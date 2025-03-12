HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Haridwar Muslims delay Friday prayers on Holi

Wed, 12 March 2025
File image
The Muslim community in Haridwar have changed the time for holding Friday prayers by an hour for sake of maintaining "social harmony and brotherhood," a cleric said on Wednesday. 

The decision comes in the wake of certain politicians' remarks sparking a controversy over the clash of Holi and Jumma prayers. 

Maulana Arif Qasmi, Uttarakhand president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and manager of the largest madrasa in Jwalapur, said in a conversation with PTI Bhasha that keeping in mind that Friday prayers during Ramzan and Holi are falling on the same day,"they have found a middle path." 

He said, "We have changed the time of Friday prayers so that no one faces any problem and brotherhood and peace remain between Hindus and Muslims." 

Qasmi said, "Usually, Friday prayers are offered from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm, but in view of Holi, in urban areas of Haridwar, prayers will be offered one to one and a half hours later, at 2:30 pm, while in rural areas, they will be offered one to one and a half hours earlier than the scheduled time." 

Maulana Qasmi added that this decision is not just a change in time but an example of social harmony, brotherhood, and unity. 

He said that the intentions of those who try to spoil mutual harmony will not be fulfilled. -- PTI

