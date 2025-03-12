HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Gold smuggling: Karnataka withdraws CID probe into Ranya Rao case

Wed, 12 March 2025
23:29
Actor Ranya Rao
The Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with actor Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case. 

The CID probe order was issued on Monday night. A subsequent order withdrawing the CID investigation stated that additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta is already probing the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case. 

Ramachandra Rao is currently serving as the managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation. 

Gupta's inquiry will focus on the facts and circumstances leading to the misuse of protocol-related facilities and Rao's involvement in the case. 

Recently, gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport, following which searches were conducted at her residence. 

Officials said gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered. -- PTI

