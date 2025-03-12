Eating halal not written in Hindu religion: Maha min

15:06

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane who launched 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community, said that halal food is part of Islam, not Hinduism.





"The workers following Hindutva ideology have come together and brought a good alternative to mutton for the Hindu society for their rights. It has been forced for years that only halal mutton should be eaten. Either eat halal, or you have no other alternative. We have brought a good alternative for it. Eating halal is not written in Hindu religion, it is written in Islam religion. Therefore, if someone is bringing a good alternative like this, then I am supporting them," Rane said.

On Tuesday, opposition leaders slammed Rane's statement on the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders.

Congress MLA Nana Patole claimed that a minister cannot talk like this.

"A minister cannot talk like this. It gives a message that the Chief Minister has no control over his ministers. If any minister is inciting a fight between two religions, then the CM should take action," Patole said.

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay supported Nitesh Rane's statement and said that the chemicals that are produced during 'halal' are harmful for the body.

"I don't have any issues regarding who is eating what but if someone is being fed something in a wrong way, then it should be objected. The chemicals that are produced during 'halal' are harmful for our body. I support Nitesh Rane in this case. Chicken and mutton shop should have licence," Upadhyay said. -- ANI