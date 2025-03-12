HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Eating halal not written in Hindu religion: Maha min

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
15:06
image
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane who launched 'Malhar Certification', a platform aimed at certifying 'jhatka' mutton shops exclusively operated by members of the Hindu community, said that halal food is part of Islam, not Hinduism.

"The workers following Hindutva ideology have come together and brought a good alternative to mutton for the Hindu society for their rights. It has been forced for years that only halal mutton should be eaten. Either eat halal, or you have no other alternative. We have brought a good alternative for it. Eating halal is not written in Hindu religion, it is written in Islam religion. Therefore, if someone is bringing a good alternative like this, then I am supporting them," Rane said.
 
On Tuesday, opposition leaders slammed Rane's statement on the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders. 
 
Congress MLA Nana Patole claimed that a minister cannot talk like this.
 
"A minister cannot talk like this. It gives a message that the Chief Minister has no control over his ministers. If any minister is inciting a fight between two religions, then the CM should take action," Patole said.
 
BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay supported Nitesh Rane's statement and said that the chemicals that are produced during 'halal' are harmful for the body.
 
"I don't have any issues regarding who is eating what but if someone is being fed something in a wrong way, then it should be objected. The chemicals that are produced during 'halal' are harmful for our body. I support Nitesh Rane in this case. Chicken and mutton shop should have licence," Upadhyay said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj college student raped by 7 persons for 16 months
LIVE! Guj college student raped by 7 persons for 16 months

BJP sweeps Haryana civic polls, big setback for Cong
BJP sweeps Haryana civic polls, big setback for Cong

The BJP registered emphatic victories in seven municipal corporations in Haryana, while its nominees were leading in two other civic bodies in the recently held elections. The Congress, which was hoping to improve its electoral fortunes...

Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?
Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?

India should convert the Trump threat to an India opportunity, re-embracing a more liberal trade regime as a way of reviving manufacturing output and exports.

Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula
Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula

The three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy 2020, is at the centre of the political row between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government and the central government.

India To Have Second Rocket Port
India To Have Second Rocket Port

The fuel cost will come down if rockets are launched from Kulasekarapattinam as they will have a straight trajectory and need not have to avoid Sri Lanka, which is being done by rockets flown from Sriharikota.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD