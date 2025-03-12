HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
18:41
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 72 points on Wednesday, extending its losing run to the fourth day as IT shares retreated due to concerns over US growth. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 72.56 points or 0.10 percent to close at 74,029.76. 

During the session, it tumbled 504.16 points or 0.68 percent to touch a low of 73,598.16. 

The NSE Nifty slipped 27.40 points or 0.12 percent to end at 22,470.50. 

In the session, it fell 168.35 points or 0.74 percent to hit an intraday low of 22,329.55. 

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC directs removal of content against Isha Foundation
LIVE! HC directs removal of content against Isha Foundation

India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH
India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH

'President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers'

Pak train hijack: 190 pax rescued, 30 terrorists killed
Pak train hijack: 190 pax rescued, 30 terrorists killed

At least 27 terrorists were killed and 155 passengers rescued by the security forces after Baloch militants hijacked a passenger train in a tunnel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, security officials said.

Dalit student assaulted, fingers severed in TN
Dalit student assaulted, fingers severed in TN

Three individuals, including two minor boys and a 19-year-old youth, have been arrested for the brutal assault of a 17-year-old Dalit school student in Tamil Nadu. The assault, which resulted in the victim suffering severe injuries...

India's GDP growth to exceed 6.5% in FY26: Moody's
India's GDP growth to exceed 6.5% in FY26: Moody's

Moody's Ratings on Wednesday said India's economic growth will exceed 6.5 per cent in the next fiscal, up from 6.3 per cent this year, on higher government capex and consumption boost from tax cuts and interest rate reduction.Projecting...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD