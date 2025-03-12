BSE Sensex top losers today

18:41





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 72.56 points or 0.10 percent to close at 74,029.76.





During the session, it tumbled 504.16 points or 0.68 percent to touch a low of 73,598.16.





The NSE Nifty slipped 27.40 points or 0.12 percent to end at 22,470.50.





In the session, it fell 168.35 points or 0.74 percent to hit an intraday low of 22,329.55.





From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 72 points on Wednesday, extending its losing run to the fourth day as IT shares retreated due to concerns over US growth.