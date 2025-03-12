HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Billy Joel postpones concerts due to medical concerns

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
22:53
image
Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel shared that he is currently recovering from a recent medical procedure and has postponed eight of his upcoming concert stops, in some cases by over a year.  

"Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition," a statement shared to the musician's Instagram read. 

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," reported E! News.  

Joel, who said he is expected to make a full recovery from the undisclosed procedure, shared that he has to reschedule his tour dates.  

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," he added in the statement. 

"I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," as per the outlet.  

"Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood originally scheduled for Friday, January 17," a statement shared to Joel's Instagram January 10 read, "has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m. because of a medical procedure," as per the outlet.  

The singer added, "I'm disappointed to share that I must postpone my concert at Hard Rock Live. I appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing everyone in November," as per the outlet.  

Joel's international tour is currently scheduled through July 2026, but he has also reflected on how different it is to release new music in the present day, including the release of his single Turn the Lights Back On in January 2024, his first new song to be released since 2007.  

"I forgot how much work it is," he said in April 2024. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haridwar Muslims delay Friday prayers on Holi
LIVE! Haridwar Muslims delay Friday prayers on Holi

Pak train hijack: 21 pax, 4 soldiers dead; hostages freed
Pak train hijack: 21 pax, 4 soldiers dead; hostages freed

At least 27 terrorists were killed and 155 passengers rescued by the security forces after Baloch militants hijacked a passenger train in a tunnel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, security officials said.

Telco staffer's refusal to speak in Marathi sparks row
Telco staffer's refusal to speak in Marathi sparks row

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh has called for promoting the use of the Marathi language in Maharashtra after a video of an Airtel employee refusing to speak Marathi with a customer went viral. Wagh, who heads the women's wing of the Maharashtra...

India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH
India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH

'President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers'

Over 500 Indians rescued from scam centers in Myanmar
Over 500 Indians rescued from scam centers in Myanmar

The Indian Embassy in Thailand, in coordination with its counterpart in Yangon, Myanmar, has repatriated 549 Indians after rescuing them from scam centers operating near the Myanmar-Thailand border. The nationals were lured with fake job...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD