Billy Joel postpones concerts due to medical concerns

22:53





"Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition," a statement shared to the musician's Instagram read.





"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," reported E! News.





Joel, who said he is expected to make a full recovery from the undisclosed procedure, shared that he has to reschedule his tour dates.





"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," he added in the statement.





"I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," as per the outlet.





"Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood originally scheduled for Friday, January 17," a statement shared to Joel's Instagram January 10 read, "has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m. because of a medical procedure," as per the outlet.





The singer added, "I'm disappointed to share that I must postpone my concert at Hard Rock Live. I appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing everyone in November," as per the outlet.





Joel's international tour is currently scheduled through July 2026, but he has also reflected on how different it is to release new music in the present day, including the release of his single Turn the Lights Back On in January 2024, his first new song to be released since 2007.





"I forgot how much work it is," he said in April 2024. -- ANI

