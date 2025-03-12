HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amit Malviya shares Ranya Rao's picture with Sidda

Wed, 12 March 2025
17:28
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a picture of actress Ranya Rao, who is accused in an alleged gold smuggling case, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that this case has now reached the CM's doorstep.  

In a post on X, Amit Malviya with the hashtag "Congress Gold Field" said, "The Ranya Rao gold smuggling case in Karnataka has now reached the doorstep of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This dated photo also features the current home minister, G Parmeshwara. Ironically, the man dismissing any political links is none other than Congress's CM-in-waiting, DK Shivakumar."  

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad asserted that no one from the state government is involved in criminal activity.  

Speaking to ANI, Arshad said that the smuggling case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which comes under the central government. -- ANI

