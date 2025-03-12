HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

AgustaWestland case: Court allows Christian Michel to apply for new passport

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
01:04
image
A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, to apply for a new British passport after the existing document expired. 

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed one of the bail conditions imposed on March 7, required him to have a passport. 

"The superintendent of the jail concerned is directed to allow the accused C M James to apply for a passport online, for which they will provide him the online facility with the internet'," the court said. 

The court also directed its staffers to provide him with a copy of his old passport--required for making a fresh application. 

The court also allowed his plea for inspection of the unrelied documents filed by the CBI. 

"The CBI is directed to provide a laptop for inspection of the digital records pertaining to the inspection of unrelied documents to the accused, who be physically taken to the CGO Complex, where the office of the CBI is situated by the jail superintendent concerned (on 10 specific dates between March 12 and April 15)," it said. 

The court previously imposed the bail conditions in the cases against James. 

He was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was arrested by the CBI and the ED later. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Online tutor ends life after losing money in share mkt
LIVE! Online tutor ends life after losing money in share mkt

Pak train hijack: 13 rebels killed, 80 passengers rescued
Pak train hijack: 13 rebels killed, 80 passengers rescued

Insurgents opened fire on a passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province, injuring the driver and prompting security guards aboard the train to fire back. The attack occurred in the Bolan district on the Jaffar Express from Quetta...

Adani wins Rs 36K-cr housing redevelopment project bid
Adani wins Rs 36K-cr housing redevelopment project bid

Adani Properties Pvt Ltd (APPL) has emerged as the highest bidder for the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Mumbai, offering more built-up area than its nearest rival, L&T. This will be the second mega redevelopment project of Adani...

Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead
Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead

A 24-year-old man was killed and two women were injured in Chandigarh after a Porsche car hit two scooters. The incident happened near a petrol pump in Sector 4 at around 8 am on Monday. The impact of the collision was so strong that one...

Modi gifts Gagajal from Kumbh to Mauritius Prez Gokhool
Modi gifts Gagajal from Kumbh to Mauritius Prez Gokhool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day state visit to Mauritius, presented President Dharam Gokhool with Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh Mela. The visit marks Modi's return to Mauritius after nearly a decade, showcasing the strong...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD