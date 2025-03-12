AgustaWestland case: Court allows Christian Michel to apply for new passport

01:04





Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed one of the bail conditions imposed on March 7, required him to have a passport.





"The superintendent of the jail concerned is directed to allow the accused C M James to apply for a passport online, for which they will provide him the online facility with the internet'," the court said.





The court also directed its staffers to provide him with a copy of his old passport--required for making a fresh application.





The court also allowed his plea for inspection of the unrelied documents filed by the CBI.





"The CBI is directed to provide a laptop for inspection of the digital records pertaining to the inspection of unrelied documents to the accused, who be physically taken to the CGO Complex, where the office of the CBI is situated by the jail superintendent concerned (on 10 specific dates between March 12 and April 15)," it said.





The court previously imposed the bail conditions in the cases against James.





He was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and was arrested by the CBI and the ED later. -- PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, to apply for a new British passport after the existing document expired.