HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

1.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
17:07
image
A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kodagu district in Karnataka on Wednesday. In a statement, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said the epicentre was 2.4 km northwest of Made in Madikeri taluk, about 4 km from Madikeri city. 

As per the Seismic Intensity Map, the recorded intensity was low, and the tremor might have been felt within a maximum radial distance of 15 to 20 km from the epicenter, the statement added. 

KSNDMC reassured that this type of earthquake does not cause harm, except for slight shaking. 

The epicentre falls within Seismic Zone III and does not have any structural discontinuities, according to the Tectonic Map, KSNDMC stated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amit Malviya shares Ranya Rao's picture with Sidda
LIVE! Amit Malviya shares Ranya Rao's picture with Sidda

Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi
Sambhal predates Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that forcibly seizing someone's faith and trampling over their beliefs is "unacceptable," especially "when we know the truth about Sambhal" which predates Islam, with the Vishnu...

Shocking! College student raped by 7 for 16 months
Shocking! College student raped by 7 for 16 months

One of the six accused befriended the 20-year-old woman over Instagram months after she started attending a college in Palanpur in 2023.

Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?
Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?

India should convert the Trump threat to an India opportunity, re-embracing a more liberal trade regime as a way of reviving manufacturing output and exports.

Disguised as woman, UP man sets married lover on fire
Disguised as woman, UP man sets married lover on fire

Rekha, a resident of Koh village, was alone at home watching TV when the incident occurred. Her children, aged seven and five, were at school and her husband Sanju, a farm labourer, was away at work, Farah police station in-charge Sanjay...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD