1.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnataka's Kodagu district

17:07





As per the Seismic Intensity Map, the recorded intensity was low, and the tremor might have been felt within a maximum radial distance of 15 to 20 km from the epicenter, the statement added.





KSNDMC reassured that this type of earthquake does not cause harm, except for slight shaking.





The epicentre falls within Seismic Zone III and does not have any structural discontinuities, according to the Tectonic Map, KSNDMC stated. -- PTI

A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kodagu district in Karnataka on Wednesday. In a statement, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said the epicentre was 2.4 km northwest of Made in Madikeri taluk, about 4 km from Madikeri city.