Zelenskyy's meeting with Saudi crown prince was about...

Tue, 11 March 2025
14:23
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Monday, holding discussions focused on securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and strengthening bilateral economic ties, Al Jazeera reported. 

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy took to social media, expressing gratitude for the Crown Prince's support and Saudi Arabia's role in diplomatic efforts. "I had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. I am grateful for his wise perspective on global affairs and support for Ukraine. It was especially important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine's future," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He emphasised that the discussions covered key bilateral issues as well as cooperation with international partners, acknowledging the Crown Prince's efforts in facilitating peace. Ukraine's delegation remains in Jeddah, where they are set to meet with US officials today. 

According to Zelenskyy, the talks will be fully constructive, and Ukraine hopes for tangible progress. The Ukrainian president highlighted that his discussions with the Crown Prince included detailed conversations on the necessary steps to end the war and secure a reliable peace, with a particular focus on the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children. He also underscored the importance of security guarantees in any future agreements. -- ANI

