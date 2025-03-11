HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zelenskyy apologises to Trump in a letter

Tue, 11 March 2025
15:11
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apologised to Trump in a letter after an explosive public argument during an Oval Office meeting, The Hill reported. "Zelenskyy sent a letter to the president. He apologized for that whole incident that happened in the Oval Office," Witkoff said on Monday (local time), as per The Hill. 

"I think that it was an important step and there's been a lot of discussion between our teams and the Ukrainians and the Europeans who are relevant to this discussion as well." 

US and Ukrainian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia this week to pick up on peace negotiations to end the conflict with Russia, as per The Hill. Witkoff said Zelenskyy's act of sending the letter to apologize for the fiery meeting was "progress." 

In Trump's joint address to Congress, he shared that he received a letter from Zelenskyy in an effort for the countries to smooth out ties. Trump said he appreciated the letter, which came just days after the US halted military assistance to Ukraine. 

Shortly after the fiery meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the Ukrainian leader called it a "regrettable" gathering but stopped short of issuing an apology.

As per Sky News, Zelenskyy will not be at the meeting with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, but his team will try to iron out the differences following his disastrous visit to Washington, which descended into an argument with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Zelenskyy briefly met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the end of the daily Ramadan fast on Monday.

