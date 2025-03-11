HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wonderful opportunity to engage with valued friend: PM in Mauritius

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
10:24
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Mauritius on Tuesday to a grand and warm welcome by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam at the airport. PM Modi said that he will be meeting Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and address a community programme in the evening.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors. Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana tunnel disaster: Robotic teams enter
LIVE! Telangana tunnel disaster: Robotic teams enter

'North Will Decide Who Will Rule India In Future'
'North Will Decide Who Will Rule India In Future'

'The southern states will have no voice.''Political parties in future need to focus only on one region, the northern region, to win the general election.'

Man kills 5-yr-old girl, offers blood at temple in Gujarat
Man kills 5-yr-old girl, offers blood at temple in Gujarat

A man in Gujarat allegedly murdered a five-year-old girl by slitting her throat and offered her blood on the steps of a temple in a suspected case of human sacrifice. The accused, Lala Tadvi, abducted the victim from her house in the...

'No Woman Feels Safe In Maharashtra And India Today'
'No Woman Feels Safe In Maharashtra And India Today'

'Cases of molestation and rape are reaching the doorstep of households irrespective of their socio-economic status. That's the extent to which criminals are feeling emboldened today.'

Worrying! 13 of world's top 20 most polluted cities in India
Worrying! 13 of world's top 20 most polluted cities in India

Four cities in neighbouring Pakistan and one in China are among the world's top 20 polluted cities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD