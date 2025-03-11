HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Wheat Output May Hit Record High This Season

Tue, 11 March 2025
Wheat production in the rabi season of 2024-2025 is expected to be a record 115.43 million tonnes on account of strong acreage and favourable weather, according to the second advance estimates, released on Monday.

Higher than expected output could go a long way in bringing down the high wheat price, the inflation rate for which has risen from 6.02 per cent in April 2024 to 8.80 per cent in January 2025.

At present, wheat prices in the Delhi mandis are ruling at around Rs 3,000 per quintal, almost 24 per cent higher than the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal.

A good wheat crop will help the government in replenishing its inventories, which as on February 1 were close to 16.1 million tonnes, as against the January 1 buffer requirement of 13.8 million tonnes.

It might even open the door for resuming wheat export if prices in the domestic market cool enough. The government needs to maintain a wheat buffer of around 7.5 million tonnes on April 1 each year.

In FY25 and FY24, the opening stock of wheat in government inventories was precariously close to the buffer requirement at 7.5 million tonnes and 8.4 million tonnes, respectively. On April 1, it is expected to remain 10 to 11 mt.

Not only that, the government s own wheat procurement has been falling short of the target for some years because farmers are preferring selling their crops to private traders for better prices rather than opting for official procurement.

Lower than targeted procurement has crimped the government's ability to intervene in the market effectively to cool prices through open-market sale.

In FY25, the government managed to pump close to 3 million tonnes into the market. Open-market sales in FY24 were close to 10 million tonnes.

This has also resulted in prices remaining high.

A good wheat crop would mean that Centre might be able to reach its targeted FY26 procurement of around 32 million tonnes.

The Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments have announced a bonus of Rs 125 and Rs 150 per quintal, which has taken the effective minimum support price close to 2,600 per quintal as against the official Rs 2,425.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

