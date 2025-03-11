What extradition treaty? Fake news!: Lalit Modi

12:07





"What's this so called extradition notice on me the media keeps falsely claiming. I have been out of India for 15 years travelling globally to all the countries that India has an extradition treaty with. Would I not know if there was an extradition notice out there firstly. Secondly would I risk going to such countries? Thirdly if I went would not those countries take action. This is called #fakenews. Keep shouting in your false news channels and media what u like as u know I alone can garner u more viewership. Go for it.





"Did u the media have such short memory- u need a valid reason to extradite someone - there is a due process. Which because you don't understand it means you are ignorant. Here is a Interpol decision way back on 24 March 2017. Have the decency to read it."





He then posts the Interpol decision.







He has been under investigation for alleged forex violations and a Rs 425-crore TV rights deal for the 2009 IPL with the World Sports Group. After attending only one interrogation session with Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai regarding these alleged violations, he fled to the United Kingdom in May 2010.





Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat ordered the cancellation of Modi's passport, citing concerns that the fugitive was using it to evade extradition to India.





A day after Vanuatu cancelled his passport, Lalit Modi, the former chief of the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a flurry of posts on X on the extradition notice.