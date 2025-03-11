HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What extradition treaty? Fake news!: Lalit Modi

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
12:07
image
A day after Vanuatu cancelled his passport, Lalit Modi, the former chief of the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a flurry of posts on X on the extradition notice.

"What's this so called extradition notice on me the media keeps falsely claiming. I have been out of India for 15 years travelling globally to all the countries that India has an extradition treaty with. Would I not know if there was an extradition notice out there firstly. Secondly would I risk going to such countries? Thirdly if I went would not those countries take action. This is called #fakenews. Keep shouting in your false news channels and media what u like as u know I alone can garner u more viewership. Go for it. 

"Did u the media have such short memory- u need a valid reason to extradite someone - there is a due process. Which because you don't understand it means you are ignorant. Here is a Interpol decision way back on 24 March 2017. Have the decency to read it."

He then posts the Interpol decision.


He has been under investigation for alleged forex violations and a Rs 425-crore TV rights deal for the 2009 IPL with the World Sports Group. After attending only one interrogation session with Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai regarding these alleged violations, he fled to the United Kingdom in May 2010.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat ordered the cancellation of Modi's passport, citing concerns that the fugitive was using it to evade extradition to India. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why is Trump buying a Tesla car?
LIVE! Why is Trump buying a Tesla car?

Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?
Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies
Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies

A BJP leader in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, died after three unidentified men allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance. The incident took place on Monday evening when the leader, Gulfam Singh Yadav, was sitting at his farm. He was...

Missing Indian-origin student was seen with man on beach
Missing Indian-origin student was seen with man on beach

A 20-year-old Indian student, Sudiksha Konanki, has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. US federal law enforcement agencies are working with Dominican authorities to investigate her disappearance. Konanki, a student...

'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row
'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row

George stated that a girl should be married off by the time she is 22 or 23 and that such decency should be maintained.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD