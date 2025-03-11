Was thrown out of BJP like....: Kirti Azad in LS

19:38

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad/File image





Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, the MP from West Bengal's Bardhaman -- Durgapur seat claimed that he had flagged a case of corruption in cricket. But no discussions took place, and he was made to leave the party like Vibhishan was banished from Lanka, claimed Azad, who was a member of the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 cricket world cup.





"I know their secrets," he said. -- PTI

