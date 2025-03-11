HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Was thrown out of BJP like....: Kirti Azad in LS

Tue, 11 March 2025
19:38
Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad/File image
Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad Tuesday alleged that he was removed from the Bharatiya Janata Party for flagging corruption in cricket, the way Vibhishan, the younger brother of Ravan in the Hindu epic Ramayana, was banished from Lanka. 

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, the MP from West Bengal's Bardhaman -- Durgapur seat claimed that he had flagged a case of corruption in cricket. But no discussions took place, and he was made to leave the party like Vibhishan was banished from Lanka, claimed Azad, who was a member of the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 cricket world cup. 

"I know their secrets," he said. -- PTI

