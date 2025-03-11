HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Uzbek woman found dead in Lucknow hotel; police launch probe

Tue, 11 March 2025
23:25
A 43-year-old Uzbek woman was found dead in a room of a hotel in the city's Vibhutikhand area on Tuesday, the police said. 

The woman, identified as Egamberdieva Zebo, was staying alone at the hotel since March 5 after her companion, a man from Delhi, left, they said. 

According to a statement from the Lucknow police, a distress call was received on emergency helpline 112, reporting that a woman was lying unconscious in Room 109 of Hotel Atithi Inn in Vijayant Khand. 

"Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the hotel and found the woman in an unresponsive state. She was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the statement read. 

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Zebo had checked into the hotel on March 2, along with a man identified as Satnam Singh, 26, a resident of Delhi. 

Singh, they said, left the hotel on March 5, leaving Zebo alone in the room. 

On Tuesday, when she did not respond, hotel staff entered the room and found her unconscious on the bed. 

 Police said they had taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. "Legal proceedings are underway to ascertain the cause of death," police said.

