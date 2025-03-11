HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US stocks plunge, recession fears loom over Trump tariffs

Tue, 11 March 2025
US stocks tumbled, bitcoin plunged, and the Wall Street fear gauge reached its highest level as concerns regarding US President Donald Trump's economic policy resulted in widespread market selloff on Monday, CNN reported.

The rout on Wall Street began early, with all three major indexes opening in the red. US stocks witnessed a drop throughout the day, and despite a brief afternoon rally, they closed in the red.

The Dow closed lower by 890 points, pulling back from a loss of over 1,100 points at one point. The broader S&P 500 also plunged, witnessing a drop of 2.7 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reduced by 4 per cent.

The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day drop since September 2022. In addition, the Dow and S&P 500 each posted their worst day of the year.The rout extended a miserable month for markets, which have seen all three major indexes losing their gains since the US presidential election in November.

The widespread selloff was majorly triggered due to concerns regarding the effect of Trump's tariff policy.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Trump refused to rule out the possibility of a recession, and said that the US economy would see "a period of transition". He made these remarks during an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo". -- ANI

