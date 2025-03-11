HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard to visit India

Tue, 11 March 2025
11:28
image
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday embarked upon a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, including India. Calling herself a 'child of the Pacific', Gabbard said she will be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France.

In a post on X, Gabbard said, "I am wheels up on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I'll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France enroute back to DC. Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump's objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity. First stop: Honolulu where I'll visit IC partners and INDOPACOM leaders, and our troops engaging in training." -- ANI

