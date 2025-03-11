HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

U'khand: Man held for posing as ICC chief Jay Shah's personal secretary

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
22:30
image
The police arrested a man for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of the ICC president Jay Shah and staying at a hotel here, officials said on Tuesday. 

Haridwar senior superintendent of police Parmendra Singh Dobal said in Haridwar that Amarinder Singh (35) had been staying at Udman Orchid located near ART Chowk in the Kharkhari area since March 5. 

He introduced himself as International Cricket Council president Shah's personal secretary. 

Singh called many people to the hotel and held alleged meetings with them and also took facilities from the hotel for this. 

Meanwhile, the hotel staff became suspicious of him, after which receptionist Vishal Pokhriyal lodged a complaint with the police. 

Dobal said that the police went to the hotel and questioned Singh during which his fake identity was revealed. 

The police also recovered a fake identity card of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and other documents. 

The police arrested Singh on Monday on charges of posing as Shah's fake personal secretary and trying to dupe people. 

A case has been registered against the accused at Haridwar Nagar Kotwali under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable documents), 340(2) (forgery of electronic record) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Dobal added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSA slapped on 2 men for violence after India's CT win
LIVE! NSA slapped on 2 men for violence after India's CT win

Baloch rebels hijack Pak train, take 100 people hostage
Baloch rebels hijack Pak train, take 100 people hostage

Insurgents opened fire on a passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province, injuring the driver and prompting security guards aboard the train to fire back. The attack occurred in the Bolan district on the Jaffar Express from Quetta...

Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?
Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Maha minister launches 'Malhar certified' meat for Hindus
Maha minister launches 'Malhar certified' meat for Hindus

'Jhatka' meat is the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies
Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies

A BJP leader in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, died after three unidentified men allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance. The incident took place on Monday evening when the leader, Gulfam Singh Yadav, was sitting at his farm. He was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD