TN animal welfare activist alleges threat to life

Animal rights activist M Vignesh/Image courtesy X





When he entered the shelter he runs in Tiruvallur district on March 9, 2025, Vignesh said he found the machete tied to the nameboard and he also noticed that a newspaper sheet --on which the word 'Warning' was scribbled prominently-- was attached to it.





Vignesh said after he lodged a complaint with Pennalurpet police station (Tiruvallur district), police personnel inspected the spot and took away the machete and also the piece of paper sheet.





Referring to his role in preventing illegal cattle trafficking and facilitating rescue of animals, related seizure of vehicles of offenders and court cases, 24-year old Vignesh, in a statement, expressed apprehensions that the threat may pertain to one of these cases.





Vignesh runs Almighty Animal Care Trust, which operates an 'animal sanctuary,' home to more than 400 rescued animals, at Sendrayanpalayam in Tiruvallur district. -- PTI

