The first family of Kashmir

Tue, 11 March 2025
So, the answer to the question we asked at 11:40 am is:

... The Abdullahs of Kashmir. (From L to R): Safia in her mother Mollie's arms and Farooq Abdullah carrying Omar.  

The photograph was posted by Safia Abdullah Khan on her brother and J-K CM's birthday yesterday. "Happy Birthday to my childhood nemesis; the one who defaced my posters, broke into my secret diary and the one who completed our quartet- all for one and one for all. Here's to another year of wonderful moments and cherished memories, @OmarAbdullah."

Her brother replied, "And still you continue to feed me & indulge my sweet tooth. (laughing emoji)."

