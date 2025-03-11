Telangana family of four found dead by hanging

09:57

Meanwhile, the Nalgonda court in Telangana awarded the death penalty to an accused in connection with an honour killing case pertaining to 2018. Subhash Sharma, the second accused in the case, was awarded the death penalty for the murder of Pranay, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. According to the police, the first accused - the father of deceased Pranay's wife - had hired Subhash to murder her son-in-law. The first accused had died by suicide earlier.





Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat Chandra Pawar said that the chargesheet was filed in 2019, and a case was registered in 2018 under sections of the Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, among others.





"It is a case of honour killing where the girl's father had killed her husband, who belongs to an SC community, by hiring a gang. We have registered a case in 2018 in the SC/ST, conspiracy and murder sections. Subsequently, we filed the chargesheet in 2019," SP Pawar said.





The SP said that accused numbers three to eight in this case have been sentenced to life imprisonment.





"Today, the court has given the judgment. The girl's father, who was A1, had committed suicide. A2, named Subhash Sharma, is the one who killed the victim. It was all recorded on video. A2 has got the death penalty. The other accused, A3 to A8, have got life convictions. A1 hired A2 to A5. A6 is the brother of the main accused. A7 and A8 are locals who drove the vehicle and did recce. The victim is Pranay," he added.

In a tragic incident, a family of four was found dead by hanging in their residence in Habsiguda, under the Osmania Police Station limits. According to the police, "The deceased are Chandrashekhar Reddy, a private employee, his wife Kavitha, and their children, Shritha Reddy (9th class) and Vishwan Reddy (5th class). They were found dead by hanging. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."