Simplilearn Plans To Relaunch Fresher Upskilling Vertical

Tue, 11 March 2025
15:43
Representational image
Ed-tech firm Simplilearn, which provides digital upskilling courses, is planning to relaunch its two key verticals -- fresher upskilling and study abroad -- after discontinuing them last year.

As part of its strategic comeback, the company will explore potential acquisitions to rebuild these services, said Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO, Simplilearn.

The Blackstone-backed firm had shut down its study abroad and fresher upskilling verticals in 2024 as they did not meet expectations.

Expressing continued enthusiasm for the fresher upskilling market, Kumar said, "We are very focused on professionals, but not as strong in catering to first-time job seekers. Currently, our entire customer acquisition is online, but entering the fresher market requires selling courses directly to colleges, which is not our core capability. It would be interesting if a company with a proven product could help us target that segment."

At present, the firm only offers a free skilling course for freshers.

On the study abroad vertical, Kumar explained that the company discontinued operations because it was not satisfied with the results.

"We realised that when a student is considering studying abroad, but is unsure of which country to choose, they need access to a broad range of options. However, if you focus on just one market and one course, you're limiting their choices. That's why we shut it down. You either do it comprehensively or not at all,' he said, adding that while there is no set timeline, the company will likely revive this business through acquisitions.

Speaking on the overall acquisition plans, Kumar said the company is always looking for acquisition opportunities. "As we speak, we are also evaluating some companies," he said.

Kumar also highlighted that while Simplilearn aims to strengthen its presence in India and the United States, it has expansion plans for the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Udisha Srivastav/Business Standard

