Sensex, Nifty settle almost flat in lacklustre trade

Tue, 11 March 2025
17:03
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note in a lacklustre trade on Tuesday as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines awaiting further triggers ahead of macroeconomic data release.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 74,102.32. During the day, it slumped 451.57 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a low of 73,663.60. 

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards. -- PTI

