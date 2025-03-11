HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee settles 10 paise higher at 87.21 against US dollar

Tue, 11 March 2025
20:06
image
The rupee recovered from steep losses and settled with a gain of 10 paise at 87.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as the American currency index fell to its four-month low level and crude oil prices also stayed subdued. 

A volatile trend in domestic equity markets and outflow of foreign capital amid fear of recession in the US and trade-related uncertainties restricted the recovery in the local currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.37 and touched the day's low of 87.39 against the greenback. 

The unit also strengthened up to 87.17 before ending the session at 87.21 (provisional) against the dollar, 10 paise higher compared to its previous closing level. 

On Monday, the rupee crashed 36 paise to close at 87.31 against the US dollar. 

