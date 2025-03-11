HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Porsche slams into scooters, 1 dead, man's legs severed

Tue, 11 March 2025
The Pune accident Porsche. File pic
A 24-year-old man was killed on the spot and two women were injured allegedly after a Porsche car hit two scooters in Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Sector 4 at around 8 am on Monday, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Nayagaon area. 

Police said the impact of the collision was so strong that one of the two-wheelers was completely destroyed and the front portion of the luxury car, including its front wheel, was damaged. 

The accident also severed Ankit's leg and injured the legs of the women. A police officer said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle when the accident happened, was arrested. A case has been registered under relevant sections, 281 (rash driving), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI

