Pak rescues 80 passengers from hijacked train in Balochistan

Tue, 11 March 2025
23:41
Security forces rescued 80 passengers after suspected militants hijacked a passenger train in a tunnel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to a government spokesperson. 

The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 500 passengers in nine bogies, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men intercepted it in a tunnel near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on Tuesday morning. 

The gunmen opened fire at the train, injuring several passengers, and claimed to have taken over 100 people hostage. 

The security forces have managed to rescue 80 passengers -- 43 men, 26 women and 11 children -- from a bogie," Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said. 

However, around 400 passengers remained on the train, still trapped inside the tunnel as security forces engaged in a gun battle with the militants, he said. 

Rind said rescue teams have been dispatched amid reports of intense firing at the Peshawar-bound passenger train. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways established an emergency desk at Quetta Railway Station as anxious relatives sought information about their loved ones. -- PTI

