NSA slapped on 2 men for violence after India's CT win

Tue, 11 March 2025
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday invoked the National Security Act against two persons for their alleged involvement in the violence during a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Mhow town. 

Clashes broke out in Mhow on Sunday night after the rally celebrating the Indian team's win was allegedly pelted with stones. 

In order to maintain peace and law and order in Indore, collector and district magistrate Ashish Singh has taken action under the National Security Act against two persons involved in criminal activities, an official release said. 

On the basis of the report of Superintendent of Police, Indore (Rural), Singh has issued orders against Sohail Qureshi, a resident of Batkh Mohalla in Mhow, and Ejaz Khan, who resides in Kanchan Vihar Khan Colony in the town, under the provisions of NSA, 1980. 

After India won the Champions Trophy final, a victory procession was being taken out by the public in Mhow with the tricolour on motorcycles to celebrate the victory. 

Children and young people were all participating in the procession when the respondents (accused), together with their associates, conspired to spoil the communal harmony at Moti Mahal Square and hurled stones and bricks to obstruct the procession. 

Due to it, people were hurt and communal harmony was destroyed, the release said. -- PTI

