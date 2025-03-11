HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No pact with cops on Friday namaaz: Sambhal mosque

Tue, 11 March 2025
19:14
Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal/ANI Photo
The Shahi Jama Masjid Committee in Sambhal on Tuesday denied any discussion with the police administration regarding the timing of Friday prayers which coincide with Holi celebrations on March 14. 

The committee clarified that they will announce the prayer timing independently in the coming days. 

Sambhal has been on alert after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. 

Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes. 

Talking to reporters, Shahi Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali said neither he nor any representative from the committee was present at the peace committee meeting convened by the administration. 

"We have not been in touch with the police administration and no discussion has taken place regarding the timing of the Friday prayers. We are consulting with our religious scholars and will make an announcement within a day or two," he said. 

Ali emphasised that only the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee has the authority to decide and announce the timing of the prayers. 

"We are committed to ensuring peace and harmony in the city so that the festivals of Holi and Ramzan are observed peacefully," he added. 

Holi and Jumma namaaz have coincided in the past without any issues, he said. 

"We are still considering whether to adjust the timing. The police administration's statement about prayers being held after 2 pm or 2:30 pm is speculative, as no formal discussion has taken place with us."   

"Religious scholars can only provide suggestions but the final decision rests with the mosque committee," he asserted. -- PTI

