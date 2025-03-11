HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi in Mauritius, to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
08:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership.
 
During Prime Minister Modi's visit at the invitation of his Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, the two countries will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Before leaving for Mauritius, Modi Monday said that his visit would open a "new and bright" chapter in the ties between the two nations.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.

He will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, during his two-day state visit to Mauritius, beginning Tuesday, officials said.
   
The prime minister will also announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the Southeast African island nation.
He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 13 of world's top 20 most polluted cities in India
LIVE! 13 of world's top 20 most polluted cities in India

Azad Kashmir, Free Palestine graffiti at Jadavpur University
Azad Kashmir, Free Palestine graffiti at Jadavpur University

The alleged entry of 'plainclothes police personnel' on the university campus on Monday also did not go down well with a section of the students and teachers.

'India Is In A State Of 'Not War, Not Peace'
'India Is In A State Of 'Not War, Not Peace'

'And this will persist given the two-and-a-half-front threat we face.'

No US Tariff Cut Commitment: Govt
No US Tariff Cut Commitment: Govt

Government representatives told a parliamentary panel that the US has not officially conveyed to India that it should cut tariffs by April 2.

Ukraine Overtakes India in Arms Import
Ukraine Overtakes India in Arms Import

The five largest exporters of major arms in 2020-2024 were the US (43 per cent), France (9.6 per cent), Russia (7.8 per cent), China (5.9 per cent), and Germany (5.6 per cent).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD