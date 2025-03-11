HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi gifts Mauritius prez Gangajal from Maha Kumbh

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
15:53
PM with his Mauritian counterpart Dr Navin Ramgoolam
PM with his Mauritian counterpart Dr Navin Ramgoolam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool and gifted him Gangajal from Maha Kumbh. Modi, who arrived in Mauritius early Tuesday on a two-day State Visit, also gave Gokhool several others gifts. 

Before meeting President Gokhool, Prime Minister Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and both the leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden. Prime Minister Modi met President Gokhool and gave him several gifts, including Gangajal from Maha Kumbh, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the country after nearly a decade. Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015. 

His Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam and other leaders gave a ceremonial welcome, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "This shows the strong relationship of India and Mauritius," he posted on X After paying homage to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Modi met the President and will participate in the State lunch, Jaiswal said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zelenskyy apologises to Trump in a letter
LIVE! Zelenskyy apologises to Trump in a letter

Uproar in RS over Kharge's 'unparliamentary' remark
Uproar in RS over Kharge's 'unparliamentary' remark

The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar on Tuesday over an unparliamentary remark by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who apologized to the Chair while clarifying that it was meant for the government that was "trying to create a...

Immigration Bill introduced in LS amid Oppn protest
Immigration Bill introduced in LS amid Oppn protest

The legislation is aimed at streamlining various services related to immigration and foreigners, including their entry, exit and stay in India.

'Trump Admires Only Himself'
'Trump Admires Only Himself'

'He may respect others, but he is unlikely to admire them'

Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP min
Muslim men can wear 'tarpaulin hijab' on Holi: UP min

A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has sparked controversy by suggesting that Muslim men cover themselves with tarpaulins to avoid being sprinkled with colors on Holi. The remarks, made by Raghuraj Singh, come days after a police officer in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD