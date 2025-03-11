HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Mauritius PM announces highest honour for Modi

Tue, 11 March 2025
20:21
PM Narendra Modi exchanges a handshake with Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Port Louis/ANI Photo
Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the nation's highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. 

Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius. 

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation. 

Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition. -- PTI

