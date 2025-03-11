HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man dies after falling into pothole in south Delhi

Tue, 11 March 2025
21:47
A 37-year-old man died after falling into a water-filled pothole on a road maintained by a government agency in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. 

The deceased was identified as Rashid Khan, who was found lying on the road with a head injury on Monday, the official said. 

"A PCR call regarding a person lying near the red light at Hamdard Hospital, MB Road, was received at Tigri Police Station on Monday. Upon reaching the spot, Khan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found lying on the road with a head injury," a senior official said. 

He added that Khan's motorcycle and helmet were also found at the scene. He was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead. 

A case was filed under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 281 and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said. 

Khan suffered a deep head injury -- approximately four inches long and 1.5 inches deep -- on the left side of his forehead, police sources said, adding that it is suspected that he fell headfirst into the water-filled pothole, lost consciousness, and drowned. 

"However, the exact cause of death -- whether from the injury or drowning -- will be determined after the postmortem report," he said. -- PTI

