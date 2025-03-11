'Indian Americans are more bullish on India's trajectory'

08:49

2024 was widely hailed as the 'year of elections'. In June 2024, voters in India delivered a third term to incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Five months later, voters in the United States once again reposed their trust in Republican President Donald Trump.





These two noteworthy elections took place against the backdrop of a burgeoning US-India partnership, albeit one not without its hiccups. In the run-up to the US election, several irritants to the bilateral relationship emerged, including the US federal indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on corruption charges, and a dispute over allegations that an Indian government official masterminded a 'murder-for-hire' plot targeting a US citizen on US soil.





Given that more than 5 million people of Indian origin reside in the United States today, these developments naturally invite questions about the diaspora's views on foreign policy: How do Indian Americans evaluate the Biden administration's stewardship of US-India ties? Do they think Trump will be better for India? How do they view India's own trajectory, including the results of the June 2024 election?





A new survey conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in partnership with research and analytics firm YouGov -- the 2024 Indian American Attitudes Survey -- locates answers to these and other questions. The analysis is based on a nationally representative online survey of 1,206 Indian American adult residents conducted between September 18 and October 15, 2024. The survey has an overall maximum margin of error of +/- 3 percent.'

Many Indian Americans are concerned about bilateral relations under the Trump administration. Indian Americans rate the Biden administration's record on India better than the first Trump administration's. Respondents believe the bilateral relationship would have been more likely to prosper under a putative Harris administration compared to a second Trump administration.





The 'murder-for-hire' allegations, while sensational, are not well known. Only about half of all respondents are aware of the allegations of India's involvement in an attempted assassination on US soil. A slim majority of respondents report that India would not be justified in taking such action.





Indian Americans are divided on the question of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Democrats are more likely to side with and express empathy for the Palestinian cause than Republicans, who espouse more pro-Israel views. Overall, four in ten respondents state that the Biden administration favored Israel too much in the ongoing conflict.





Compared to 2020, Indian Americans are more bullish on India's trajectory. Forty-seven percent of Indian Americans believe that India is headed in the right direction, a 10 percentage point increase from four years ago. The same share approves of Modi's prime ministerial performance. Four in ten respondents report that India's 2024 election made the country more democratic.