Healthcare Clocked $30 Bn Investment In 2 Years

15:22





The report states that hospitals in India undertook M&A deals worth $6.74 billion and attracted $4.96 billion from private equity (PE) investors, accounting for 40 per cent and 38 per cent of such deals between 2022 and 2024, respectively.





During the period, hospitals also raised $466 million through initial public offerings (IPOs).'Valuation multiples range between 20 and 30 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), particularly in high-demand specialties such as oncology, cardiology, and mother-and-child care,' the report stated.







-- Sanket Koul/Business Standard Similarly, foreign direct investments (FDI) in healthcare and diagnostics reached $3.2 billion during the two-year period. Moreover, in FY24-25 until September, hospitals and diagnostics players generated $931.46 million through FDI inflows.

India's healthcare and pharma sector recorded 594 merger and acquisition (M&A) and private equity (PE) transactions worth over $30 billion in deal value between 2022 and 2024, with the hospital sector emerging as a preferred investment destination, according to a joint report by consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat and the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI).