'Harry Potter' star joins OnlyFans to 'get out of debt'

Tue, 11 March 2025
Jessie Cave in a 'Harry Potter' movie
Jessie Cave, the actor who portrayed Lavender Brown in Harry Potter movies, announced that is she starting an OnlyFans account.

She said in an Instagram video that she will be offering subscribers "the best quality hair sounds" and "very sensual stuff."

Cave said that she will not post sexual content to OnlyFans. Her videos will aim to appeal to those with hair fetishes.

"I am launching an OnlyFans, it's not a sexual one," Cave said on her Before We Break Up Again podcast

On her self-titled Substack, the actor wrote, "One year. I'll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love."

OnlyFans has become a popular social media platform for actors in recent years. 

Singer-songwriter Lily Allen revealed last year that the OnlyFans account she started where she posts pictures of her feet makes her more money than her Spotify music streams.

