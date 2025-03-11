HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guns N' Roses to hold India concert in May

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
16:49
File pic
File pic
Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is returning to India after a hiatus of 13 years with a live concert in Mumbai. 

The American group will be on stage with their full squad Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar) at the concert on May 17 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Guns N' Roses, known for 1980s chartbusters like "Sweet Child O' Mine", "November Rain", "Paradise City", "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "Don't Cry", last performed in India in 2012. 

The band will take the stage in Mumbai as part of their Asia tour with iconic hits and an unforgettable live performance in 2025. According to a press release, general on-sale of tickets for the Guns N' Roses India 2025 Tour will go live starting on March 19 at 4 pm IST on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Airtel to partner with Musk's SpaceX in India
LIVE! Airtel to partner with Musk's SpaceX in India

Uproar in RS over Kharge's 'unparliamentary' remark
Uproar in RS over Kharge's 'unparliamentary' remark

The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar on Tuesday over an unparliamentary remark by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who apologized to the Chair while clarifying that it was meant for the government that was "trying to create a...

Pak envoy denied entry to US, deported despite valid visa
Pak envoy denied entry to US, deported despite valid visa

Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan, K K Wagan, was deported from the United States after being denied entry at Los Angeles airport. The incident has sparked concerns about diplomatic protocol and the nature of the US authorities'...

Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead
Speeding Porsche hits 2 scooters in Chandigarh, 1 dead

A 24-year-old man was killed and two women were injured in Chandigarh after a Porsche car hit two scooters. The incident happened near a petrol pump in Sector 4 at around 8 am on Monday. The impact of the collision was so strong that one...

IndusInd Bank stock tanks 27 pc
IndusInd Bank stock tanks 27 pc

Falling for the fifth straight day, shares of IndusInd Bank tanked 27 per cent on Tuesday after the private sector lender reported some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD