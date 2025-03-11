Guns N' Roses to hold India concert in May

16:49

The American group will be on stage with their full squad Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar) at the concert on May 17 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Guns N' Roses, known for 1980s chartbusters like "Sweet Child O' Mine", "November Rain", "Paradise City", "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "Don't Cry", last performed in India in 2012.





The band will take the stage in Mumbai as part of their Asia tour with iconic hits and an unforgettable live performance in 2025. According to a press release, general on-sale of tickets for the Guns N' Roses India 2025 Tour will go live starting on March 19 at 4 pm IST on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination. -- PTI

Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is returning to India after a hiatus of 13 years with a live concert in Mumbai.