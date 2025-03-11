HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak passenger train hijacked, hundreds of hostages taken

Tue, 11 March 2025
17:20
Representational image
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) which seeks independence for Balochistan from Pakistan in a statement said it took control of a train and kept hundreds of passengers hostage, say reports.

Six Pakistani military personnel were also killed, the BLA said.

The attack on the Jaffer Express passenger train took place near Ab-e-Gum area of Mach Town in Balochistan's Kachhi district, where around six armed men opened fire on the train, spreading panic among passengers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. According to initial reports, multiple travellers were wounded in the attack.

