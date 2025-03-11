HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
GST suicide: Wife says 'immense pressure' not cancer

Tue, 11 March 2025
16:11
The wife of the deputy commissioner of GST posted in Ghaziabad, who allegedly committed suicide, claimed that her husband was under "immense work pressure" and added that he did not have stage four cancer, police said on Tuesday. 

According to police, the incident took place in Apex Athena Society on Monday when Sanjay Singh (59), who worked in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department in Ghaziabad, jumped from the 15th floor of a building around 11 am. 

Singh's wife, Aparna Singh, told the reporters that he was under immense work pressure. "He was a victim of the system. He did not have stage four cancer and I can prove it." Dhananjay Singh, Sanjay Singh's cousin said that he was detected with prostate cancer at an early stage and was cured.

Aparna Singh said, "He was a survivor and a very good cancer patient. He also helped his relatives to get treatment for cancer." Dhananjay also claimed that Singh had been given an additional charge which he was not willing to do. Sanjay Singh is survived by his wife and two sons. The elder son works in Gurugram and his younger son is studying at a university. PTI

