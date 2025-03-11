Govt Seeks Parliament OK For Rs 51,000 Crore Extra Cash

08:43

The government has sought Parliament's approval for a gross additional expenditure of Rs 6.79 trillion, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 51,463 crore, through the second supplementary demand for grants.

The gross additional spending would be matched by savings of Rs 6.27 trillion by ministries and departments or by enhanced receipts and recoveries, and thus will not impact the fiscal deficit.

More than 85 per cent of the net cash outgo of Rs 514.6 billion in the second batch stems from additional allocations towards fertiliser subsidy, telecom department, defence and other pensions, including the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The largest allocations are Rs 13,449 crore and includes Rs 7,000 crore for transfer to the fund for UPS.

The second supplementary grant also includes Rs 12,000 crore allocated to the department of fertilisers for subsidies.

The first supplementary demands for grants had approved a gross additional expenditure of around Rs 87,762 crore, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 44,123 crore.

We believe that expenditure savings by other heads would provide a cushion against the aforesaid net cash outgo in the second batch and prevent any sharp overshooting in the governments total expenditure in FY25 vis--vis the revised target, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

The upward revision of the nominal GDP estimate by 2.1 per cent in the second advance estimate, experts said, has provided the government the headroom to contain the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio at 4.8 per cent in FY25.

This comes even if the additional spending pushes up the fiscal deficit number above the revised estimate of Rs 15.7 trillion.

Overall, we expect the fiscal deficit to print at 4.7 per cent of GDP in FY25, slightly lower than the revised estimate for the financial year, Nayar added.





Ruchika Chitravanshi, Business Standard