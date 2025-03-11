Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India

11:12





The Sports Ministry had suspended the WFI body after the newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh in December 2023.





Starting from 2023, Several ace wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia spearheaded protests against WFI and its former president Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging him of sexual assault.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, restoring its recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF) for the sport.