HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
11:12
image
The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, restoring its recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF) for the sport.

The Sports Ministry had suspended the WFI body after the newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh in December 2023.

Starting from 2023, Several ace wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia spearheaded protests against WFI and its former president Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging him of sexual assault.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India
LIVE! Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India

'North Will Decide Who Will Rule India In Future'
'North Will Decide Who Will Rule India In Future'

'The southern states will have no voice.''Political parties in future need to focus only on one region, the northern region, to win the general election.'

Man kills 5-yr-old girl, offers blood at temple in Gujarat
Man kills 5-yr-old girl, offers blood at temple in Gujarat

A man in Gujarat allegedly murdered a five-year-old girl by slitting her throat and offered her blood on the steps of a temple in a suspected case of human sacrifice. The accused, Lala Tadvi, abducted the victim from her house in the...

'No Woman Feels Safe In Maharashtra And India Today'
'No Woman Feels Safe In Maharashtra And India Today'

'Cases of molestation and rape are reaching the doorstep of households irrespective of their socio-economic status. That's the extent to which criminals are feeling emboldened today.'

Worrying! 13 of world's top 20 most polluted cities in India
Worrying! 13 of world's top 20 most polluted cities in India

Four cities in neighbouring Pakistan and one in China are among the world's top 20 polluted cities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD