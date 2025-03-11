Every Maha citizen carrying Rs 82K debt due to fiscal mismanagement: LoP

20:51

Leader of Opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve/Image courtesy Facebook





Opposition leaders slammed the government over Maharashtra's financial situation in the upper house of the state legislature, a day after finance minister Ajit Pawar presented Budget 2025-26.





During the debate, Danve said Maharashtra pays Rs 65,000 crore annually in interest payments alone, leaving the state's citizens grappling with a debt of Rs 82,000 each, raising concerns about the government's management of public finances.





He said the state government's move to slash capital expenditure (capex) by 2 percent would affect long-term growth.





"In the current financial year (2024-25), 13 percent of the budget was allocated to capital expenditure. However, in the 2025-26 Budget, this has been reduced to 11 percent, which shows the government's approach towards long-term projects," the Shiv Sena-UBT leader added.





Danve said that only 44 paise out of every rupee spent by the government goes toward public welfare, with the remaining funds primarily used to service debt obligations.





Maharashtra's budget for the current fiscal year stands at Rs 7 lakh crore, with a revenue deficit of Rs 45,000 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 1.36 lakh crore.





Danve said the Union government's decision to cut Maharashtra's GST rebate has further strained the state's revenue collection. -- PTI

