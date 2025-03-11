Eight posing as students, professor, caught travelling to London illegally at Mumbai airport

17:31

The accused, seven of them posing as students of a Haryana-based private university and one as a professor, have been charged with human trafficking, the official said. They were caught at the immigration checkpoint of the airport in the early hours of Monday, he said.





He said the accused allegedly used forged documents and furnished false information to procure visas to the UK.





The accused were travelling to London via Jeddah, the official said, adding that their agent had demanded Rs 20 lakh from each of them to facilitate their immigration illegally. Officials of the Bureau of Immigration initially found that two of them were travelling to London on UK visit visas, he said. The official said that on questioning, the travellers said they were participating in a student exchange programme through a private university in Hisar with their professor -- PTI

The Mumbai police apprehended eight persons at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while they were being sent to London illegally by posing as students participating in an exchange programme, an official said.