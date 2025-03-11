Days after man's death, video shows daughters beating him

12:58

Days after a man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena was found hanging, a chilling video that shows his daughters assaulting him as his wife holds him down. Police have said Harendra Maurya's body has been sent for autopsy and the examination would reveal if he died by suicide or was murdered.





A video of two women thrashing their father with a stick has gone viral. While the daughters are beating their father, their mother is holding his legs so that that he doesn't escape.





Harendra Maurya, an electrician, was the father of three daughters and a son. On March 1, he hosted the wedding of his two daughters. Soon after the wedding, reports NDTV, his wife said she wanted a separation and would shift to her father's home. Upset with his, Harendra locked himself up in a room. When he did not step out, the family started looking for him and he was found hanging. Harendra was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.





However, amid the suicide angle, the video of the beatings has emerged.





When Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com contacted senior police officer Dipali Chandoriya at Morena, she confirmed the death, but said the death was due to hanging.





"We are waiting for post mortem report and only after that we can confirm the reason for the death of Maurya," the police officer said.





Asked if the daughters have been made accused in the case of death of their father, she said, "Right now the daughters have not been made accused in the case. The matter is under investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to say that they are accused in the death or Maurya or not. We will decide to make them accused or not only after the post mortem report."