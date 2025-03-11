Dalit groom attacked during wedding procession in UP

18:08

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 6 when the wedding procession of Vishal reached Azizpur village.





However, the groom's father Mukesh Kumar claimed that he had lodged a police complaint on March 7 but the case was registered on March 10.





During the procession, three to four people in the car began hurling abuses at the people, demanding passage for their vehicle.





Upon seeing pictures of Dr B. R. Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha, they allegedly became aggressive and smashed the glass frames of the pictures, Mukesh Kumar, Vishal's father told the police.





He further alleged that the accused assaulted Vishal, hitting him on the head with the butt of a gun. They also used caste-based slurs and threatened to disrupt the wedding.





Assistant commissioner of police, Devesh stated that the police were informed about the incident on March 10. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Vishnu Sharma and his son under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (1) (criminal intimidation), 324 (mischief) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. -- PTI

