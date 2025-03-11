HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China deploys robot dogs, autonomous vehicles for public security in Beijing

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
21:15
Representational image
Representational image
China has deployed its robot dogs and autonomous patrol vehicles in the tech area of Beijing for public security, showcasing its advances made in Artificial Intelligence tools. 

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has deployed unmanned vehicles and robotic patrol dogs to boost urban security and governance, the BDA said in a recent press release. 

On Saturday, at Boda Park in BDA, south-eastern Beijing, two grey-and-white "robot dogs" labelled with "Patrol, Publicity, and Prevention," along with a fleet of smart patrol vehicles, captured the attention of onlookers. 

The BDA has recently launched a next-generation intelligent patrol system. The system includes 18 Level-4 autonomous vehicles, 15 manned patrol cars, and two industrial-grade robotic dogs. 

"Although the applications are still in the early trial stage, they demonstrate Beijing's active exploration in intelligent robots and smart city construction," Chen Jing, vice president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, told the Global Times. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man dies after falling into pothole in south Delhi
LIVE! Man dies after falling into pothole in south Delhi

Pak train hijack: Forces, Baloch rebels exchange fire
Pak train hijack: Forces, Baloch rebels exchange fire

Insurgents opened fire on a passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province, injuring the driver and prompting security guards aboard the train to fire back. The attack occurred in the Bolan district on the Jaffar Express from Quetta...

Haryana: Deportee recounts 6-mth 'dunki' journey to US
Haryana: Deportee recounts 6-mth 'dunki' journey to US

A Haryana man who paid Rs 35 lakh to agents to facilitate his journey to the USA via the 'dunki' route was deported back to India after being apprehended in the US. The man, Pankaj Rawat, has filed a complaint with the Gujarat police...

Bureaucrats can't hinder grassroot democracy: SC
Bureaucrats can't hinder grassroot democracy: SC

The Supreme Court of India has upheld a Bombay High Court order reinstating a woman as the sarpanch of a Maharashtra village, stating that bureaucrats cannot be allowed to "frustrate grassroot democracy." The court criticized instances...

Madras univ cancels lecture on spreading Christianity
Madras univ cancels lecture on spreading Christianity

The University of Madras has cancelled a lecture titled "How to Spread Christianity in India" after facing protests from student groups, Hindu organisations and outrage on social media. The lecture, scheduled for March 14, was part of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD