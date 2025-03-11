HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Centre bans two groups in J-K for fuelling secessionism

Tue, 11 March 2025
The central government on Tuesday declared two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups as banned organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. 

The two groups are Awami Action Committee headed by Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen led by Masroor Abbas Ansari. 

In a notification, the Union ministry of home affairs said members of the AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K. 

The outfit is also indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. 

In a separate notification, the MHA said the JKIM is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. 

Its members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K, it noted. 

Considering all the facts available, the MHA declared both groups outlawed for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the notifications. -- PTI

