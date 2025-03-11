HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 11 March 2025
18:38
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered most of its losses to close marginally down in a volatile session on Tuesday even as private lender IndusInd Bank slumped 27 percent and global markets declined on US recession worries. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled down by 12.85 points or 0.02 percent at 74,102.32 with half of its constituents closing lower. 

The index opened sharply down and slumped further 451.57 points or 0.61 percent to hit a low of 73,663.60 in early deals following weak global trends. 

The barometer later recovered losses to close almost flat. 

Analysts said late-buying in select blue-chips such as ICICI Bank, Reliance and Airtel helped recover losses. 

The broader Nifty of NSE advanced 37.60 points or 0.17 percent to close at 22,497.90, rebounding from the day's lows. 

The index rose by 61.8 points or 0.27 percent to hit a high of 22,522.10. 

Shares of IndusInd Bank plummeted by more than 27 percent to close at Rs 655.95 apiece on BSE after the private sector lender reported some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. 

Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards in the Sensex pack.

