9-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered in Haryana's Faridabad

The Faridabad police cracked the case within hours and arrested the accused on Tuesday.





According to police, the child's body was found lying on the roadside near a petrol pump on Faridabad-Gurugram road on Tuesday morning.





Earlier in the morning, Mahendra Singh, a resident of Indira Enclave, filed a complaint to police that his son Vinay (9) had gone out of the house to play on Monday morning but did not return.





They later got a call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh and the caller allegedly threatened to kill the boy if they informed police.





An FIR was registered at NIT Faridabad police station. Police arrested the accused, identified as Ajit Singh (26), a resident of 22 Foota Road, SGM Nagar, Faridabad, within hours, a spokesperson said, adding that he allegedly confessed to the murder and said that he was in debt and needed money.





"The arrested accused revealed that Vinay used to come to the ground to play cricket and he also used to go there to play. On Monday morning, Vinay had come to play cricket, and he took him along with him to his house and kept him hostage there," a police spokesperson said. -- PTI

