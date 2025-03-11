500 passengers on board hijacked Pakistan train

From the Dawn, Pakistan: Reports of firing at a Peshawar-bound passenger train near Balochistan's Bolan district emerged on Tuesday, but the specifics regarding casualties have so far not been shared by the government.
"There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar," Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, has around 500 passengers on board.