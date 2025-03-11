500 passengers on board hijacked Pakistan train

17:42





"There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar," Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement.





Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, has around 500 passengers on board.

From the Dawn, Pakistan: Reports of firing at a Peshawar-bound passenger train near Balochistan's Bolan district emerged on Tuesday, but the specifics regarding casualties have so far not been shared by the government.