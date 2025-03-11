HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 tremors hit Gujarat's Kutch

Tue, 11 March 2025
Share:
13:58
image
Two tremors of 3.0 and 2.8 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) stated.

According to the district authorities, there was no report of any casualty or property damage.

A tremor of 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 11.12 am, with its epicentre 16 km west-south-west (WSW) from Rapar in the district, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

It was recorded a minute after a tremor of 2.8 magnitude with its epicentre north-north-east (NNE) from Bhachau, it stated.

Kutch district is in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.

The district experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured. 

The earthquake caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Days after man's death, video shows daughters beating him
LIVE! Days after man's death, video shows daughters beating him

Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?
Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies
Sambhal BJP leader injected with poison, dies

A BJP leader in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, died after three unidentified men allegedly injected him with a poisonous substance. The incident took place on Monday evening when the leader, Gulfam Singh Yadav, was sitting at his farm. He was...

Missing Indian-origin student was seen with man on beach
Missing Indian-origin student was seen with man on beach

A 20-year-old Indian student, Sudiksha Konanki, has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. US federal law enforcement agencies are working with Dominican authorities to investigate her disappearance. Konanki, a student...

'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row
'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row

George stated that a girl should be married off by the time she is 22 or 23 and that such decency should be maintained.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD