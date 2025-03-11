2 tremors hit Gujarat's Kutch

13:58

Two tremors of 3.0 and 2.8 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) stated.





According to the district authorities, there was no report of any casualty or property damage.





A tremor of 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 11.12 am, with its epicentre 16 km west-south-west (WSW) from Rapar in the district, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.





It was recorded a minute after a tremor of 2.8 magnitude with its epicentre north-north-east (NNE) from Bhachau, it stated.





Kutch district is in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.





The district experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured.





The earthquake caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district. -- PTI